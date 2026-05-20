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India has leverage to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war: Estonian FM

Any pressure on Russia to change its position and goals would be welcome as Ukraine and Europe want peace, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus said.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:01 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaIndiawarEstonia

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