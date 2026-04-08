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Indian-origin healthcare worker called ‘auntie’, wins harassment claim in UK

Watford Employment Tribunal Judge George Alliott upheld that Ilda Esteves was harassed on the grounds of age and sex.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:18 IST
World newsUnited KingdomNHS

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