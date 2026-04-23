Embassy of France in India- "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to… pic.twitter.com/genxVyKQe3
As of 10 April 2026, holders of ordinary Indian passports no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) when transiting through the international zone of any airport in France, as announced by President Macron during his recent India visit. #ChooseFrancepic.twitter.com/mHeCRpEsVL