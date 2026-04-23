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Indian passport holders don't need airport transit visa while passing through France

The updated rules have been incorporated into the official France-Visas platform, reflecting the new and smoother procedure for Indian travellers.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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