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'Indians and Pakistanis take our jobs': UK far-right leader’s social media post sparks row

'Expecting foreign nationals living in England to speak English and give more than they take is not racist. Even if you think it is, we don’t care,' he said earlier in the week.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:37 IST
World newsUnited KingdomIndiansJobsPakistani

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