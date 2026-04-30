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'Iran wants to harm British Jews': UK PM Keir Starmer amid spate of antisemitic attacks

Starmer promised ‌more police in Jewish areas, a crackdown on ​those spreading antisemitism, and new legislation to deal with state-sponsored threats from the likes of Iran.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
World newsIranUnited KingdomEuropeJewsKeir Starmer

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