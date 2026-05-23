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Israeli minister Ben-Gvir banned from French territory

Ben-Gvir was rebuked by both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States, Israel's ⁠staunchest ally.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:11 IST
World newsIsraelFrance

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