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Italy summons Russian ambassador over TV host insults to PM Giorgia Meloni

In a one-minute segment, Solovyev swore in Italian, ⁠calling Meloni ‌a 'certified idiot' and worse.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:51 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:51 IST
World newsRussiaItalyGiorgia Meloni

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