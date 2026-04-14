Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Italy suspends defence cooperation deal with Israel

A defence ministry source said ‌one of the consequences is that ‌Italy will no longer cooperate with Israel on military training.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 11:20 IST
World newsIsraelItaly

Follow us on :

Follow Us