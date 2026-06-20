Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Italy's Meloni tells Trump to focus on his own popularity as row rumbles on

Italy’s first female prime minister told Trump on Saturday that “being his friend has certainly not helped” her popularity.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 17:15 IST
World newsUSItalyDonald TrumpGiorgia Meloni

Follow us on :

Follow Us