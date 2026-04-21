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King Charles honours 'darling mama' on what would have been her 100th birthday

In ‌a televised statement, Charles said his ​mother had shaped the world around her, and touched the lives of countless people.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 00:19 IST
World newsBritainKing CharlesEuropeQueen Elizabeth

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