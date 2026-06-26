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King Charles III to use Buckingham Palace as headquarters after £370 million renovation

The 77-year-old British monarch plans to reside at Clarence House nearby, allowing the public greater access to the palace.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:48 IST
World newsLondonKing Charles IIIEuropeBuckingham Palace

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