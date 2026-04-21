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King Charles marks ‘darling mama’ Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday

“In this, I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers," King Charles said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:42 IST
World newsBritainKing Charles IIIEuropeQueen Elizabeth II

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