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King Charles to head to US to woo Trump and restore 'closest of friendships'

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla head across the Atlantic on April 27, a four-day trip ⁠ostensibly to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence from Britain
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:50 IST
Donald TrumpKing Charles

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