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London Jewish community ambulances set ablaze in suspected hate crime, police say

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:07 IST
World newsUnited KingdomLondonambulance

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