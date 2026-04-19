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London synagogue new target of arson attack, pro-Iranian group claims responsibility

An area around the Israeli embassy in London was cordoned off following an online report that it had been targeted ‌with drones carrying "dangerous substances".
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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