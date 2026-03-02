<p>Paris: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> will increase the size of its nuclear arsenal and strengthen its deterrent, with an increasing risk of conflicts globally crossing the nuclear threshold, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> said on Monday.</p><p>"We are currently experiencing a period of geopolitical upheaval fraught with risk," Macron said in a speech delivered from a submarine base in Brittany, adding that a "hardening" of the French deterrence model was needed.</p>