Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Macron says France will increase size of its nuclear arsenal

Macron said, 'We are ‌currently experiencing ⁠a period of geopolitical upheaval ‌fraught ‌with risk.'
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsEmmanuel MacronEuropeNuclear

Follow us on :

Follow Us