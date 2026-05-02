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Madame Tussauds launches ‘Icons of India’ celebration in London

The limited-time experience includes 13 figures of leading Indian actors and cricketers within the leading British tourist attraction's special Awards Party zone.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:58 IST
Virat KohliIndiaSachin TendulkarLondonAmitabh BachchanEuropeTrending

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