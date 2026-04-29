<p>London: British police said on Wednesday that a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in an area of north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/london">London</a> with a large Jewish population.</p><p>London's Metropolitan Police said the two men who had been stabbed had been taken to hospital and were in a stable condition.</p><p>The suspect also attempted to stab police officers, the Met said, adding that no officers were injured.</p>.Eight arrested by UK police over London arson attacks.<p>"Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation and working with the Metropolitan Police to establish the full circumstances and any links to terrorism," the Met said in a statement.</p><p>Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said that "investigators are considering all possible motives". </p>