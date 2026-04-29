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Man arrested for attempted murder in London's Jewish area, condition of injured stable

The suspect ⁠also attempted to stab police officers.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:14 IST
World newsUKLondonCrimeStabbing

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