<p>London: British police arrested a man after two people were stabbed in an area of north London with a large Jewish population, a community organisation said on Wednesday, amid a recent spate of anti-semitic attacks in the capital.</p><p>The Jewish organisation, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife in Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him.</p><p>Police used a taser to stop him, the group added. London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the incident was "deeply concerning".</p><p>Pictures from the scene posted online showed the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street. Shomrim said that the two victims stabbed were being treated.</p>.London synagogue new target of arson attack, pro-Iranian group claims responsibility.<p><strong>Arson attacks on synagogues</strong></p><p>Over the last month, London police have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances, and attempted arson attacks on synagogues.</p><p>Police said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media.</p><p>Officials have warned recently that Iran has sought to use criminal proxies to carry out hostile activity in the UK.</p><p>That warning comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks have been rising in Britain, since the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.</p><p>The most severe antisemitic incident last year was the Manchester attack which killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. </p>