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Man stabs two in London's Jewish area, arrested by UK police

Prime Minister Keir ⁠Starmer told ‌the House of Commons the incident was 'deeply concerning'.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:14 IST
World newsUKLondonCrimeStabbing

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