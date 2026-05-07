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Marco Rubio lands in Vatican to mend ties with Pope Leo amidst Trump's attacks

Leo, the first US pope, ​drew Trump's ire after becoming a firm ⁠critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration's hardline anti-immigration policies.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:47 IST
USIranDonald TrumpEuropeMarco RubioPope Leo

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