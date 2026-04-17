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NATO will not collapse and US will defend its allies, Estonian minister says

Estonian Defence Minister said the US needs Europe for ⁠its military as much as Europe needs the US, so 'I don't believe that NATO will collapse.'
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 05:19 IST
World newsNATOEstonia

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