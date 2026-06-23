'No intent to keep fuelling dispute': Italy's Giorgia Meloni calls for a return to normality with US after Donald Trump spat

<p>Rome: Italian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/italys-meloni-tells-trump-to-focus-on-his-own-popularity-as-row-rumbles-on-4046665">Giorgia Meloni</a> said on Tuesday relations with the United States had to return to normal following a public falling out between President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/from-trump-whisperer-to-basher-meloni-takes-on-us-president-4045532">Donald Trump</a> and herself last week.</p><p>"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," Meloni said in an interview at an event in Rome.</p>.PM Modi must stop appeasing 'good friend' Trump; India must not sign trade pact as it stands: Congress.<p>On Friday, Meloni accused her one-time close ally Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a recent G7 summit in France.</p>