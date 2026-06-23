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'No intent to keep fuelling dispute': Italy's Giorgia Meloni calls for a return to normality with US after Donald Trump spat

"I don't intend to keep ⁠fuelling ‌this dispute," Meloni said in an interview ‌at an ⁠event in Rome.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 17:18 IST
ItalyDonald TrumpGiorgia MeloniIranHassan RouhaniDonald Trump

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