Non-binary Indian migrant Q Manivannan elected as member of Scottish Parliament

<p>London: Q Manivannan, an India-born anthropologist who identifies as non-binary, has been elected to the devolved Scottish Parliament on a platform of "kinder politics" for the region.</p><p>The newly elected member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) secured a win on the Edinburgh and Lothians East list for the pro-independence Scottish Greens in Thursday's polls.</p><p>The student from Tamil Nadu was able to contest as a result of a rule change that allowed foreigners on even short-term visas and without indefinite leave to remain (ILR), or permanent residency, to be eligible for elections in Scotland.</p>.Madame Tussauds launches ‘Icons of India’ celebration in London.<p>"As a queer Tamil immigrant, I am standing to be an MSP to bring a politics of care and compassion to Holyrood, to fight for the radical change our working-class and marginalised communities need," said Manivannan in their poll pitch for the Scottish Greens.</p><p>"So, I am passionate about more caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer, and the solidary; politics that includes, that listens to people.</p><p>"Building on my experience as a community organiser, teacher, and policy expert, having worked with the United Nations, trade unions, Scottish human rights groups, and voluntary organisations to improve disability inclusion, create accessible and feminist cities, and improve human rights, I know what it means to stand up for justice and make change happen," they said.</p><p>They have pledged to inject "brave, new energy to Holyrood", as the Scottish Parliament is known.</p><p>"I want to continue standing unwaveringly for solidarity for oppressed communities – whether its immigrants or asylum-seekers in Edinburgh, Scottish diaspora communities abroad, or suffering Palestinians.</p><p>"Foremost, I would be the voice for my constituents across Edinburgh and Lothians East, speaking up for our local communities and fighting for the change we want and need," they stated.</p><p>An online fundraiser on the Crowdfunder platform raised 1,600 pounds towards Manivannan's election campaign. They were elected on Friday under Scotland's complex electoral system that assigns 56 seats to parties based on a form of proportional representation.</p><p>"The Scottish Greens are proud of our record election result and to have Q elected to represent Edinburgh and Lothians East," said a Scottish Greens spokesperson.</p><p>"The Scottish Parliament rightly and explicitly chose to permit everyone with the right to live here to stand in elections, including new Scots on visas. Q is on a valid visa with the right to work and live in Scotland, and is a Commonwealth citizen.</p><p>"The UK's visa system is needlessly expensive and hostile, and we are determined to replace it with one that welcomes people with care rather than throwing up hurdles and barriers," the spokesperson said.</p><p>The leftist Greens had a good showing in this week's local elections across all parts of the UK along with far-right Reform UK, with the governing Labour Party suffering one of its worst defeats.</p>