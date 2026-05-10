Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Non-binary Indian migrant Q Manivannan elected as member of Scottish Parliament

'So, I am passionate about more caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer, and the solidary; politics that includes, that listens to people,' Manivannan said.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 10:40 IST
World newsEuropeScotlandnon-binary

Follow us on :

Follow Us