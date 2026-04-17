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Over a dozen countries offer to play role in Hormuz mission, UK PM Kier Starmer says

Some 50 countries from ‌Europe, Asia and the Middle East joined a ​video conference chaired by France and Britain that followed on initial military planning.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:56 IST
World newsFranceUKStrait of Hormuz

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