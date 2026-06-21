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Pakistan PM Sharif, Army chief Munir land in Switzerland for US-Iran negotiations

Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland for the talks, while negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already there.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:46 IST
World newsPakistanIranShehbaz SharifSwitzerland

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