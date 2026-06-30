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Parcel bomb explodes in Monaco, prompting cross-border police hunt

Stéphane Thibault, Monaco’s prosecutor, told journalists Tuesday that a lone man had arrived at the building and dropped off a package Monday night.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:33 IST
World newsFranceBomb BlastMonaco

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