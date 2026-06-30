Parcel bomb explodes in Monaco, prompting cross-border police hunt

<p>By Ségolène Le Stradic</p><p>Paris: A parcel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb">bomb </a>exploded at an apartment building in Monaco, officials said, seriously injuring three people, including a child, and setting off a cross-border hunt for the perpetrator.</p><p>Stéphane Thibault, Monaco’s prosecutor, told journalists Tuesday that a lone man had arrived at the building and dropped off a package Monday night. Shortly after, three occupants of a ground-floor apartment approached the door, he added.</p><p>“The package exploded when those three people arrived,” Thibault said, adding, “We also have two other bystanders who were injured by projections of glass from storefront windows that exploded a little farther down the street.”</p>.France records 1,000 excess deaths during heatwave.<p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">French </a>broadcaster <em>BFM TV</em>, Christophe Mirmand, Monaco’s head of government, said the reason for the attack was unclear. He added, “No incident of this nature has ever occurred in the principality.”</p><p>Monaco, which is smaller than Central Park in New York, is a glamorous tourism destination on the Mediterranean coast. It is known as a tax haven and also hosts a famed annual Formula One race.</p><p>The three seriously injured victims were a man, a woman and a child, Thibault said. As of Tuesday morning, he added, the man was no longer in life-threatening condition, but the woman still was. The child, he said, underwent an operation overnight and was never in life-threatening condition.</p><p>Mirmand and Thibault declined to identify those wounded.</p><p>The Monaco government said in a statement that a suspect had been filmed by surveillance cameras fleeing toward French territory. Mirmand, in the BFM TV interview, said the person appeared to have reached Beausoleil, a French town across the border. The French Interior Ministry said it was working with Monaco authorities to find the person.</p><p>Mirmand said, “It is very easy to get from the Principality of Monaco to the town of Beausoleil — you just have to cross a street — so at this time it would be difficult to tell you exactly where the person in question is located.”</p><p>An investigation was opened into attempted murder and the placement of explosive substances or devices in a public space.</p><p>Outlets in France, Monaco and Ukraine said one of the victims was a Ukrainian businessman. The New York Times could not verify that assertion, and the prosecutors did not confirm it.</p><p>Prince Albert II, Monaco’s head of state, said in a statement, “The criminal explosion that occurred this evening in Monaco has come as a shock to the entire Monegasque community,” using an adjective that refers to inhabitants of the principality.</p><p>“Now more than ever, the Principality of Monaco will remain united and determined in the face of violence and crime,” he added. “The safety of our community has always been a priority; it will remain so, regardless of the threats.”</p>