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Parents convicted in UK for arranging child marriages of sons in Pakistan

Police were alerted to the marriage following a referral from the young person’s place of education.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:19 IST
World newsPakistanUnited Kingdomchild marriage

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