Paris appeals court rejects France's attempt to suspend Shein's marketplace

<p>Paris: France's attempt to suspend Chinese online platform<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/shein-banned-sex-dolls-on-its-marketplace-and-temporarily-delisted-the-adult-products-category-3785448"> Shein's marketplace </a>was rejected by a Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday, after another Paris court had already ruled against the government's request in December.</p><p>The decision is a win for Shein, which has been embroiled in a scandal since France's consumer watchdog found sex dolls resembling children and banned weapons for sale on its marketplace in November, which prompted the government's legal action.</p><p>The December court ruling rejected the government's request to suspend the Shein marketplace in France for three months, but the government appealed.</p><p>Shein sells its own branded clothes on its site but also has a vast marketplace where it allows third-party sellers to list their products.</p><p>The appeals court upheld the earlier court's ruling that Shein may not sell such products on its marketplace again without adequate age verification measures.</p><p>"The appeals court confirmed the judgement in all its dispositions, and rejected the other demands presented by the State," the court said in a statement.</p>.Police search X's premises in France as prosecutors summon Elon Musk.<p>Since the findings in France, Shein no longer sells adult products in any of its markets, and is rolling out age verification measures for other products, a Shein spokesperson said.</p><p>Shein said in a statement after Thursday's ruling: "Over the last several months, we have continued to significantly reinforce our controls for both sellers and products on our marketplace, to ensure that our consumers in France can enjoy a safe and enjoyable online shopping experience."</p><p>The company said it has maintained a "close dialogue" with French and European authorities.</p><p>Shein is still likely to face government pressure in France. The country's minister for small and medium-sized businesses last month said online retailers like Shein will face a "year of resistance", saying the platform can sell at rock-bottom prices thanks to a loophole that enables unfair competition with European retailers.</p>