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Paris appeals court rejects France's attempt to suspend Shein's marketplace

The decision is a win for Shein, which has been embroiled in a scandal since France's consumer watchdog found sex dolls resembling ​children and banned weapons ⁠for sale on its marketplace.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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