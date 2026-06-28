Plane crash in eastern France kills 11

<p>A civilian skydiving plane crashed in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>, killing all 11 people on board, local authorities said on Sunday.</p><p>The crash happened near the city of Nancy at around 11 am local time, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.</p><p>Emergency services responded immediately, and authorities were collecting witness statements, he said.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>