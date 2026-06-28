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Plane crash in eastern France kills 11

A civilian plane crashed in eastern France, killing 11 people, local authorities said on Sunday.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:46 IST
World newsFrancePlane Crash

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