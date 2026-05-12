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Planes with hantavirus cruise passengers land in the Netherlands; hospital quarantines 12

The planes landed at Eindhoven Airport shortly after midnight, carrying eight Dutch nationals.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:27 IST
World newsNetherlandshantavirus

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