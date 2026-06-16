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PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders on key global issues

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to working with the international community to advance collective efforts towards building a more sustainable future.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsFranceNarendra ModiG7 summit

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