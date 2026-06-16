PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders on key global issues

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> on Monday arrived in Evian, France, to participate in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7-summit">G7 Summit</a>, where he is expected to engage with world leaders on key global challenges and priorities.</p>.<p>In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to working with the international community to advance collective efforts towards building a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.</p>.<p>"Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet," he wrote. </p>.<p>At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin. Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Switzerland partnership.</p>.<p>Earlier, Prime Minister Modi concluded a "historic and productive" visit to Slovakia.</p>.<p>"The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth," he said.</p>.Slovakia backs India's permanent UNSC seat.<p>His visit to Slovakia was the first by an Indian prime minister.</p>.<p>During his visit, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and firmed up 11 agreements to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas such as migration, digital technology and defence.</p>.<p>Modi is expected to participate in key discussions at the Summit, including a high-level working session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” alongside leaders of G7 nations, partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions.</p>.<p>The PM is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, including with <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/mark-carney">Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney</a>, <a href="https://www.deccaneherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer</a> and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.</p>.<p>A key highlight of the visit is expected to be Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.</p>.<p>This is Modi’s seventh consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and India’s 13th overall appearance at the forum.</p>.<p>According to the News on Air, India is expected to use the platform to amplify the concerns and priorities of the Global South and push for greater international cooperation on pressing global challenges.</p> <p><em><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong></em></p>