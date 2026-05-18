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PM Modi calls for peaceful resolution of conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that focused on boosting the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:07 IST
World newsUkraineNarendra ModiWest Asiaresolution

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