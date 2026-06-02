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Poland to ban phones in schools, restrict access to pornography

Countries including the Netherlands, South Korea ⁠and Italy have banned smartphones in schools.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:56 IST
World newsPolandsmartphone

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