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Pope Leo apologises for Church's historic role in slavery

'For this, in the name of the Church, I sincerely ​ask for pardon,' he wrote ⁠in the wide-ranging manifesto.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:43 IST
World newsVatican CitySlaveryPope Leo

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