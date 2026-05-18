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Pope Leo to issue first major work, addressing AI, on May 25

It will be titled 'Magnifica Humanitas' (Magnificent Humanity) and was formally signed by the pope on Friday ahead of publication.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:01 IST
World newsVatican CityEuropeAIPope Leo

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