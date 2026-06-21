Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Pressure mounts on Keir Starmer to resign in favour of Andy Burnham as new UK PM

Starmer also said that if there is a contest he will face, he will stand and will not walk away.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 10:48 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us