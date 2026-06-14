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Protesters set Tesla ablaze, smash UN office's windows in Geneva anti-G7 march

Protests have been common at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to decry capitalism, climate change and inequality.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 18:39 IST
World newsUnited NationsGenevaG7 summit

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