Protesters set Tesla ablaze, smash UN office's windows in Geneva anti-G7 march

<p>Geneva: Geneva police on Sunday fired teargas at protesters who set fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashed windows at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">United Nations</a> agency as they vented their anger at a Group of Seven summit about to take place across the border in France.</p><p>Some 20,000 people gathered for a march that was initially peaceful but protesters later targeted what they depicted as symbols of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN office.</p><p>Demonstrators ripped bricks from the ground to throw at police, while children cried as teargas wafted over downtown Geneva's sun-baked streets, <em>Reuters</em> witnesses said.</p>.Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7: US officials .<p>Protests have been common at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to decry capitalism, globalisation, climate change and inequality.</p><p>Demonstrators said they came to protest against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Last week Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has worked as an advisor to US President Donald Trump, became the world's first trillionaire.</p><p>"To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind," said protestor Pippa Saugy.</p><p>The June 15–17 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the European Union.</p><p>Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are set to dominate the agenda, while leaders will seek to avoid a clash with Trump as he seeks to finalise a framework peace deal with Iran.</p><p>In Geneva, businesses were boarded up and hundreds of riot police were deployed in the streets amid prior concerns the about violence.</p><p>Mattia Piccard, bristled at the strong police presence.</p><p>"This is an attempt to frighten demonstrators, to frighten people and discourage them from coming out to protest," Piccard said.</p><p>Clélia Colin, another demonstrator, said she wanted to raise the issue of gender inequality.</p><p>"The values represented by the G7 are completely misogynistic, and they contribute to inequality," said Colin.</p>