Russia preparing strike on Ukraine using 'Oreshnik' missile, Zelenskyy says

<p>Kyiv: Russia is preparing a strike against Ukraine using an "Oreshnik" missile, Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Saturday, citing intelligence from Ukraine, the US and Europe.</p>.Ukraine's Zelenskyy says intelligence shows more Russian attacks to come.<p>"We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry. The specified intermediate-range weapons could be used in such a strike," Zelenskyy said on X.</p>