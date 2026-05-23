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Russia preparing strike on Ukraine using 'Oreshnik' missile, Zelenskyy says

"We ⁠are ‌seeing signs of ‌preparation for ⁠a combined strike on Ukrainian ‌territory, ‌including Kyiv, ‌involving various ‌types of weaponry," said Zelenskyy.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:31 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyStrike

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