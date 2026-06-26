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Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks after Ukraine drone strikes

Nationalist voices have long pressed for full mobilisation, the destruction of Kyiv's government quarter, the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and strikes ⁠on European drone factories.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:51 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaEurope

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