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'Seafaring a rough profession': Trump on death of 3 Indian mariners in US attacks at Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had justified the attacks by the US Navy on the commercial vessels during a phone call with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar earlier.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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