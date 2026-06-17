'Seafaring a rough profession': Trump on death of 3 Indian mariners in US attacks at Strait of Hormuz

<p>New Delhi: Seafaring is a 'rough profession', President Donald Trump on Wednesday said on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/safety-of-indians-seafarers-of-utmost-importance-pm-modi-tells-trump-during-g7-meet-4042731">killing of three mariners from India</a> in an attack by the United States Navy on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, adding that such incidents had been “happening throughout time.”</p> <p>Trump had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains in eastern France, a week after the death of three Indians – Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh – in the US Navy’s attack on MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/g7-summit-live-updates-india-news-world-news-g7-summit-donald-trump-pm-narendra-modi-france-emmanuel-macron-italy-us-giorgia-meloni-keir-starmer-uk-iran-4041606">Track all updates from G7 Summit in France here</a></strong></em></p>.Trump says he had good meeting with PM Modi, working on trade deals.<p>“I heard about that. It’s a rough profession. There is no question about that. We (India and the US) work together on this,” Trump said, seeking to highlight the hazards of the job of the mariners, when a journalist asked him about the death of the Indians in the June 10 attack by the US Navy on the oil tanker that was sailing under the flag of Palau. “This has been happening throughout time. But we work together. We love all those people. They are great people,” he said, sitting next to Modi. </p> <p>The attacks by the US Navy on MT Settebello and two other commercial vessels with seafarers from India near the Strait of Hormuz last week emerged as a new irritant in New Delhi’s bilateral relations with Washington, D.C., over the past few days.</p>.'Most beautiful-looking man, like an angel but he's tough...': Trump has nothing but praises for PM Modi.<p>Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had justified the attacks by the US Navy on the commercial vessels during a phone call with his counterpart in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday.</p> <p>The prime minister raised the issue in his meeting with the US president on Wednesday.</p> <p>“Mr President, you and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, and we should work together on it,” Modi told Trump.</p>.'Maritime routes must remain safe for seafarers': PM Modi at G7, with Donald Trump by his side.<p>“Hundreds of thousands of seafarers from India are working across the global maritime trade routes, and their safety is of utmost importance to us,” the prime minister said, before applauding the US president for making “tremendous efforts” to work out the framework of the peace agreement with Iran. “I am confident that the issue of the safety of seafarers will receive the highest priority in the implementation of this agreement.”</p> <p>Modi had also raised the issue of the safety of the seafarers in an outreach session, which the G7 leaders had held with their counterparts in India, Kenya, South Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Ukraine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the summit of the bloc.</p> <p>Three commercial vessels – MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MT Jalveer – came under the US Navy’s missile strikes near the Strait of Hormuz last week. The MT Marivex and MT Settebello were sailing under the flag of Palau, and the MT Jalveer under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. They all had mariners from India.</p> <p>The attack on the MT Settebello on June 10 led to the death of three mariners from India, while the Royal Navy of Oman rescued 21 others. The MT Marivex and the MT Jalveer had 24 and 20 mariners from India, and they too were rescued safely.</p>.West Asia conflict | Trump warns of bombing Iran again if it does not 'behave' or he dislikes MoU.<p>The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) justified its strikes on the vessels, stating that MT Marivex had violated the blockade by attempting to sail to a port of Iran, and MT Settebello and MT Jalveer had attempted to transport oil from Iran.</p> <p>Jason Meeks, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on June 10 and 12 when senior officials conveyed India's "deep concern" over the use of "lethal and deadly force" by the American Navy against civilian shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.</p> <p>The “violations of the US blockade” and the “illicit transport” of oil from Iran would “not be tolerated”, Rubio told Jaishankar on Friday.</p> <p>The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz began when Tehran restricted and later closed shipping through the narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf, on one side, and the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea, on the other, following the launch of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. The US retaliated with a naval blockade of the ports of Iran from April 13.</p>