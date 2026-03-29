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Seven injured after car hits pedestrians in UK's Derby city, police say

Police said officers stopped the vehicle believed to be involved shortly ‌after the incident and arrested the ⁠driver, a man in his 30s, who remains in custody.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 08:51 IST
World newsUnited Kingdomderby

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