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Southeastern Europe feels effects of heatwave, wildfires break out

Dozens of firefighters, assisted by ​four aircraft, battled a wildfire burning pine ⁠forests on the tourist island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea, some 34 miles (55 km) southwest of Split.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:20 IST
World newsWildfiresspainGermanyFranceBritainItalyHeat waveEuropeSwitzerland

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