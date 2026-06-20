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Spanish govt ordered to pay $2.8 million to innocent man jailed for 15 years on rape charges

The man was jailed for 24 years ​for two rapes and ⁠one count of robbery in Catalonia, northeastern Spain.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:17 IST
spainCrimeEuropeWorld

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