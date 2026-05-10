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Spanish health officials board hantavirus-hit ship to start evacuating passengers

The passengers will board a flight back to Madrid on a Spanish military plane, government officials said, emphasising that they ​will have no contact with members ⁠of the public.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:07 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:07 IST
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