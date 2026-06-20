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Spanish PM's wife must stand trial on corruption charges, judge rules

Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered ​Gomez to surrender her ⁠passport, barred her from leaving Spain and required her to report to court twice a month.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:53 IST
World newsspainPedro SanchezCorruption chargestrials

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