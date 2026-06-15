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Tata Steel UK issues customer assurances after major fire at Wales plant

Investigations remain underway into the cause of the fire, during which all on-site workers were safely evacuated.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:54 IST
World newsBusiness NewsBritainTata SteelWalescompanies

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