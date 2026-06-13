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The war in Ukraine has now gone on longer than World War I

The war in Ukraine — which reached 1,569 days, or more than four years and three months — has now outlasted World War I.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:26 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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