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Thirteen injured, Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery on fire as Ukraine repels major Russian air attacks

The ​central Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, ⁠a UNESCO World Heritage site, was seriously damaged in a direct attack.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:44 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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