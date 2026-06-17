Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldeurope

Trade, defence likely to figure at meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

A day ahead of their meeting that is taking place amid continuing strain in bilateral ties, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a gathering of G7 leaders
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpDefenceTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us