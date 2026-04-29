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Trump and King Charles related? Viral genealogy sparks buzz

Mapping of the lineage showed that they share a common ancestor in the the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a great-grandson of King James II of Scotland, making them 15th cousins.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:14 IST
World newsDonald TrumpKing Charles

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